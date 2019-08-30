HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center held its annual meeting for members on Aug. 10. Executive Director Iain MacLeod presented the Horizon Award, recognition of extended and exceptional service to the science center, to Laura Mammarelli, Blue Heron School director.
Mammarelli first got involved with the science center in 2007 when they were starting to explore opening a nature-based preschool. That's when the Blue Heron journey began.
“Laura has guided us through the growth of the Blue Heron School and nurtured the multi-generation community that has sprung up around it,” MacLeod said. “Her vision of what Blue Heron could become has remained clear, and this has guided us to the wonderful new Early Childhood Education Center that we are about to open.”
Before joining the science center staff in 2010, Mammarelli taught in Montessori programs throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, consulted for Montessori preschools in the Plymouth area, and owned and directed the Montessori school of Plymouth from 1994-2005. She is a founding officer of the New Hampshire Montessori Association.
Other employees recognized for their service include Senior Naturalist Dave Erler, 40 years; Naturalist Eric D’Aleo, 25 years; Finance Director Brian Eaton, 15 years; Administrative Assistant Mary Noyes, 15 years; Education Director Audrey Eisenhauer, 5 years; Facilities Assistant Keith Hosking, 5 years; and Operations Manager Sharon Warga, 5 years. The seven employees represent 110 years of service to the science center.
The full 2018 Annual Report can be found by visiting nhnature.org/support.
