LACONIA — Celebrate the summer at the Weirs Beach Lakeside Craft Show on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.
There will be 80 exhibitors displaying arts and crafts. Some of the displays will include wooden American flags; leather jewelry; cedar wood furniture; amazing wildlife by Dale Martin and landscape photography by Jeremy Noyes; various jewelry styles; handpainted wood/skis/metal/saws etc.; quilted table decor; chainsaw wood carvings; and demos by Elise, suncatchers; kettle corn; homemade fudge; laser engraved signs; garlic graters; soft pretzels; handsome macrame chairs; black walnut charcuterie boards; pottery; decorative lanterns; and much more.
