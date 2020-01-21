MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region TEA Party will meet today at 7 p.m., at the Moultonborough library.
The meeting will begin with a legislative update from Rep. Glenn Cordelli. The session began with the passing of many bills, and Rep. Cordelli will provide details.
The program will also have a discussion of TEA Party beliefs. Topics will be introduced by a brief video, followed by open discussion. The group will discuss small government and free enterprise. Other topics could include natural law, wealth creation, elitism, immigration, gun laws, and American exceptionalism.
In the event of unsafe driving conditions, winter meetings will be cancelled.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Moultonborough library, 4 Holland St. The public is invited to listen and participate respectfully in the question and answer session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.