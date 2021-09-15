LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
Grab some cocoa and treat yourself and your friends to a fun-filled performance of glorious holiday songs performed live, in concert, with the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra. LRSO welcomes the season with a mix of classic orchestral POPS favorites like “Sleigh Ride” and “Winter Wonderland,” and is delighted to feature fan-favorite vocalist Michael Gallagan and his exquisite Sinatra-esque style on custom holiday arrangements written especially for the LRSO.
he Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is excited to be part of the Colonial Theatre's programming this season. “We've been monitoring the renovation since the beginning,” says Chris Mega, LRSO Chairman and pianist, “and can't wait to fill this beautiful historic venue with orchestral sound."
Michael Gallagan, LRSO’s 'Sinatra-style crooner, has performed with LRSO three or four times, and eager audiences keep asking for his return. Michael's energy, wit, and vocal style are sure to entertain listeners and get crowds into the holiday spirit.
Tickets for the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular are on sale now at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
To learn more about the Orchestra and the season schedule, purchase tickets, and more, visit www.LRSO.org.
