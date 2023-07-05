PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University congratulates students who received their academic degrees during the 152nd Anniversary Commencement Ceremony on May 12, at New Hampshire Field House in the Active Living, Learning and Wellness North Building.
The following local students earned degrees:
Laconia
Musaab Abu Zaid, bachelor of science in psychology
Rebecca Bladecki, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in art education K-12
Stephan Burdette, master of education in curriculum and instruction
Joshua Chandler, university honors; magna cum laude, bachelor of arts in cell and molecular biology
Isabelle Cutter-Cannuli, bachelor of science in business administration
Jonathan Daniszewski, cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Ashley Gagne, university honors; summa cum laude, bachelor of science in music education K-12
Rebecca Howe, master of science in accounting
Katelyn Ingerson, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in social work
Connor Johnson, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Hillary Martin, certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership
Joshua Reynolds, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in environmental science and policy
Sabrina Searles, master of education in educational technology integration K-12
Antoinette Tarara, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Emily Vansteensburg, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Alton Bay
Brittany Neff, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in chemistry
Barnstead
Emma Molloy, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts in theatre arts
Belmont
Sarah McGlynn, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Aidan Rupp, bachelor of arts in psychology
Center Barnstead
Zachary Thoroughgood, bachelor of science in computer science
Gilford
Ashley Loureiro, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts in management
Callie McGreevy, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts in Spanish
Desteny Jones, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in psychology
Melissa Otis, master of education in curriculum and instruction
Thomas Pouliot, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in elementary education
Alexander Rives, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Ashling Slevin, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy
Gilmanton
Michael Laflam, cum laude, bachelor of science in biology
Gilmanton Iron Works
Lisa Brace, master of education in physical education
Meredith
Owen Billin, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in allied health sciences
Abigail Lines, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy
Hannah Mattogno, bachelor of fine arts in art and design
Lucas McCrudden, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Hailey Minkle, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in social work
Parker Spinney, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Zachary Swanson, master of education in health education and promotion
Quinn Taylor, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in elementary education
Moultonborough
Valerieann Correia, master of education in special education
Lenore Sousa, master of education in curriculum and instruction
Garet Tierney, bachelor of science in business administration
New Hampton
Morgan Blake, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts in psychology
Erin Ingemundsen, master of education in experiential learning and development
Daniel Love, doctor of education in learning leadership & community
Tammy Noyes, master of education in English education
Northfield
Gabrielle Cheney, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in nursing
Meghan Dubiel, cum laude, bachelor of fine arts in art and design
Dharmik Patel, cum laude, bachelor of science in computer science
Plymouth
Nahomy Blanco Menjivar, bachelor of science in business administration
Daniel Carey, master of business admin in general management
Sarah Christiansen, university honors; summa cum laude, bachelor of science in environmental science and policy
Tyler Christiansen, master of education in English education
Audrey Decker, bachelor of science in history and social studies education
Nicholas Durbano, master of business admin in general management
Natasha Fryou, bachelor of science in allied health sciences
Caroline Gibson, bachelor of science in business administration
Mackenzie Goodwin, master of business admin in general management
Connor Grandell, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in allied health sciences
Emily Haik, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Anders Holmqvist, cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Biagio Juliano, university honors; magna cum laude, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Tonya LaBrosse, doctor of education in higher education
Jacob Lamb, bachelor of science in sports management
Madelyne Littlefield, bachelor of science in business administration
Olivia Littlefield, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Owen MacDonald, cum laude, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Mitchell Morin, bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
Eamonn O’Connell, master of science in applied exercise physiology and human performance
Carmela Olmo, cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Puspa Rai, cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration
Sheena Shah, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy
Reid Stoppe, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in management
Tia Tomlinson, bachelor of arts in English
Max Walker, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in exercise and sport physiology
Sanbornton
Maggie DeVoy, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in elementary education and youth development
Jessica Holt, university honors; summa cum laude, bachelor of science in mathematics
Tilton
Ralph Cacchiotti, master of education in special education
Bailee Gallant, cum laude, bachelor of science in cell and molecular biology
Casey Lang, cum laude, bachelor of science in allied health sciences
Lydia Morrison, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in elementary education
