LACONIA — Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation will host a benefit night at Fratello’s Restaurant in Laconia, courtesy of the McDonough family. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4 p.m. to closing. Twenty-five percent of the food portion of every order will go to benefit the LRSF Friends of the Foundation Operating Fund, whether customers eat in or take out. Executive Director, Karen Switzer commented “It is a win-win for people in the area. Those who attend get a delicious meal and help out Lakes Region Scholarship, which has been awarding scholarship funds to local residents for over 65 years. All you have to do, to help us out, is mention that you are there to help out Lakes Region Scholarship. We hope that our past supporters, as well as many new supporters will mark their calendars and take advantage of a special mid-week break and join us!”
LRSF Assistant Director, Chris Guilmett added “We will be drawing the winners of the LRSF Winter Blues Raffle that same night.” He also wanted to make people aware that they can purchase the raffle tickets and check out the raffle prizes for the Winter Blues Raffle, by going directly to the scholarship foundation website: www.lrscholarship.org or by going to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Facebook page. You can also see the quilt, one of the items up for raffle, in the window display of the Wayfarer in downtown Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.