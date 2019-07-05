LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has presented awards at each of the local high schools after reviewing hundreds of applications.
Board President Donna Hennessey represented the foundation at the Belmont High School Awards night. She commented, “This idea, conceived by a small group of citizens and supported by just eight local civic groups and businesses back in 1956, blossomed into the remarkable organization we have today. From that small start in 1956, with awards totaling just $2,650 to 16 recipients from eight donors," the group awarded more than $420,000 to 297 local students from 269 donor funds this year.
The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has given about $6.7 million to close to 5,000 recipients over the years.
Executive Director Paulette Loughlin noted, “So many of our scholarship funds are memorials set up by families when a loved one passes or by individuals in advance of their death. Each memorial tells the story of a special person. Someone who is no longer with us, but is still helping those they have left behind.
"Other scholarship funds come from civic groups and area businesses, all investing in the youth of our local communities. In addition, there are the thousands who have contributed to specific memorial funds or special fundraisers.
"We are so grateful to all our donors who deserve the credit for this proud record of supporting college-bound students and we congratulate this year’s recipients,” she concluded.
LRSF Scholarship Recipients
Belmont High School — Katrina L Annis, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Pepin Family Memorial. Kaela M. Asselin: Sylvia Maria Bonnette Memorial, George F. Mohle Memorial Nursing Award, Kathleen Noyes Ober Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Miah R Bailey: William L. Jacques Mathematics Scholar Memorial, Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Kathleen Noyes Ober Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Evan M Cochran: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Stephen S. Jewett III Memorial. Kaitlynn M Delisle: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Laconia-Gilford Lions Club, Michael Murray Memorial, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial. Zachary B Duclos: George & Beryl Boisvert Award, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award. Griffin P Embree: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Zachary J Ennis: Belmont Conservation Commission Award in Memory of Jeffrey A. Marden, Canterbury Fair Award, Neil Raymond Noyes, Sr. Memorial, Smith Orchard Agricultural Scholarship, Wilderness Youth Fund. Morgan E Ferguson: Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Spaulding Family Fund. Elizabeth M Fleming: Lakes Region Girls Softball, George F. Mohle Memorial Nursing Award, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Graham M Freer: James E. Lucas, Jr. Memorial, Raynel Award, Stover Family Memorial, Roscoe E.Twombly Memorial. Nolan P Gagnon: Spaulding Family Fund. Kelly E Hayes: John P. & Margaret P. Ball Memorial, Belmont High School, Pepin Family Memorial, Spaulding Family Fund. Arianna J Janosz: Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Lela Lancaster Trust. Brendan P Kelley: Jamie B. Jesseman Memorial. Cameron S Magerer: Lela Lancaster Trust. Michael L Marrone: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Carl A. Lemay Memorial. Christopher M Moore Jr: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Stone Family Award. Kyleigh A Peters: John Bolduc Memorial Art Award. Zachery Poire: Bryson "Joe" Haddock Memorial. Alice E Riley: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Skylar D Ruelke: Norman P. Bolduc, Sr., Lela Lancaster Trust, Michael B. Richard Memorial, James P. Rogers Fund. Katherine A Wieck: Canterbury Fair Award, Neil Raymond Noyes, Sr. Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund. Entering Sophomores: Alexus M Day: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Lochmere Community Association, Opechee Garden Club. Sarah A McGlynn: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Devin B Poslusny: Edward J. & Etta G. Gallagher & Alma Gallagher Smith Memorial. Nicholas D Randos: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Roland Corriveau Track Memorial, Ann Jewett Steele Memorial, Stephen W. Moore Memorial. Josephine A Scarponi: Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Sydney L. Shepherd: Drouin-MacEslin Award, Dr. John C. & Dorothy Eckels Memorial, Dr. Donald M. Ettelson Award, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Kathleen Noyes Ober Memorial, Stafford Family Trust. Entering Juniors: Patrick A Baker: Sylvia Maria Bonnette Memorial, James R. Cooper Quality Assurance Memorial, Vincent C. Ladd Memorial, Stone Family Award. Darcy O Caouette: John H. Bancroft, Sr. Memorial, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Emma I Chase: Sarah Cripps Fox Award, Saralee Wheeler Memorial. Sarah E Chase: Smith Orchard Agricultural Scholarship, Wilderness Youth Fund. Cole P Contigiani: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876. Jacqueline E Hanson: John Bolduc Memorial Art Award, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lakes Region Art Association. Thomas C Hayes: Lucille & George Guild Memorial. Jesse M Miller: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Nicole J Rosas: Lela Lancaster Trust. Joshua A Scarponi: Esther Nighswander Memorial. Entering Seniors: Emily Ashey: Laconia Lodge of Elks #876. Courtney M Clairmont: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, James P. Rogers Fund. Sophie J Haddock: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Opechee Garden Club. Veronica S Harris: Robert C. Hussey Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust, Cecil and Barbara Richardson Memorial. Tayla R. Jacques: Arthur Z. Gordon Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Benjamin L Van Cleave: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Jamie B. Jesseman Memorial. Graduate Students: Cassandra M Contigiani: Florence & Signe Bianco Memorial, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876, Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial. Carlyn L. Reep: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award. Other: Julia K. Ashey: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award.
Franklin High School — Courtney R Defosses: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Samantha J Lindley: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Entering Sophomores: Brooke D Perry: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Daniel Charles "Chuck" Fogarty Memorial, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial.
Gilford High School — Riley C Alward: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Ava Doris Memorial Fund, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Kenneth A. Lund Memorial, Alex Rowson Make-A-Difference Award, Rebecca A. Tebbetts Memorial. Nicole S Berube: Keith Bryar II Memorial. Alexis M Boisvert: Lela Lancaster Trust. Zachary J Cobis: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Jane North Memorial, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial, Wilbrod & Laurette J. Turcotte Memorial. Brandon J Cole: Lela Lancaster Trust. Melody A Davies: Red Dunn Memorial, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Camryn A Dembiec: Keith Bryar II Memorial, Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award. Michael J Eisenmann: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, David A. Horn Memorial, John L. Paradise Memorial, Stone Family Award, Stover Family Memorial. Meredith F Elllis: Gilford Rotary Club, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, James P. Rogers Fund. Abigael E Fillion: Ava Rose Doris Scholarship Fund, Gilmanton American Legion Auxiliary Stockwell Award, Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Mariah G Finley-Gardner: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Winsheblo Award. Troy W Gallagher: J. Bart & Theresa Conners Scholarship by the Lakes Region Petroleum Board of Trade. Taylor N Hurst: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Ashley N Loureiro: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Theodore & Sophie Krasnow Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Steven C MacDonald: Richard V. and Priscilla Breton Award, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Gregory T Madore: Allen Family Award, John P. & Margaret P. Ball Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Gilford Rotary Club, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club. Michael S Maltais: Aavid Thermalloy, LLC Award in Honor of Fred Payne, Leo J. & Esther L. Barcomb Fund, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Lillyan M Mastine-Ingmire: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Brandon J McCoy: Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, Martin E. Harwood Memorial. Matthew M McDonough: Bank of New Hampshire - fka Laconia Savings Bank, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Margaret H McNeil: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Samuel K Mercer: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Erika O Mosher: Gilford Professional Firefighters Local #3517 Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas Palisi, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Hannah Perkins: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Noah R Presby: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Martha Virginia Wood Guild Memorial, Stephen S. Jewett III Memorial. Michaela J Robertson: Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund, Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial, Helen M. Hill Award, James P. Rogers Fund. Karly M Sanborn: Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial, Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Polly Sanfaçon Memorial. Brian H Tremblay II: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Emily E Waite: Chelsea R. Bowen Memorial, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund. Hannah G R Waite: Gilford Education Association, Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund, Don Kimtis Community Award, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award. Ryan P Witham: Ava Doris Memorial Fund, Gilford District PTA. Kendall H Yuknewicz-Boisvert: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Cecilia N Zarella: Harry & Nancy Bryant Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Alex Rowson Make-A-Difference Award. Entering Sophomores: Logan S Bell: Jeffrey J. Houle Memorial, Roxanna Hood Jackson Tillotson Memorial, Dr. Kenneth Steuer Memorial Scholarship, Weirs Community Park Association - in Memory of Jeffrey Houle. Brendan D Bergman: Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund, James P. Rogers Fund, Stone Family Award. Taryn A Breton: David Fillion Memorial, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Edmond P. & Lillian M. Roucher & Claire Roux Nursing Memorial. Justine M Carter: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Lela Lancaster Trust, Stone Family Award. Nathan F Cobis: Jane North Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Julia Davis: Chief Eugene Blake Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Sandor J Gamache: Lela Lancaster Trust. Erin P Gately: Laconia-Gilford Lions Club, Shaw Family Memorial. Riley Glover: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Tyler M Hanf: Lela Lancaster Trust. Olivia Harris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. David Hart: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Samantha R Knowles: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Alexa G McNamara: Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham, Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Lydia L Meserve: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Melissa R Moynihan: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Caitlyn M Nash-Boucher: Edward & Natalie Davis Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Laurel J Normandin: Opechee Garden Club, John Rogers Scholarship Fund, Smith Orchard Agricultural Scholarship, Wilderness Youth Fund. Stevie M Orton: Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Simone Richardson Memorial. Elizabeth M Relf: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Ann Jewett Steele Memorial, Tom Tobey Memorial, Norman C. & Mary M. VanderNoot Award. Madison L Relf: Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial, Tom Tobey Memorial, Norman C. & Mary M. VanderNoot Award. Joseph P Sawyer: Robert E. Ash Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Andrew J Shoemaker: Jonathan Calley Memorial, Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Andrew J. Moynihan Memorial. Kendra R Tibbals: CJ Graham Memorial Art Award, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Olivia R Trindade: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award. Kelli S Vieten: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Michael J Wernig: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Joe Holiday Memorial. Entering Juniors: Shannon M Anderson: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. James Buckley: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Sean P Desautelle: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Dawson M. Ellis: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Loran D. Percy Art Memorial. Jennifer N Hancock: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund, James P. Rogers Fund. Reese I Henderson: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Stone Family Award. Mason P McGonagle: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Andrew J Nelson: James & Nancy Farr Memorial, Burton & Dorothy Kellogg Trust. Cordelia A Penney: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Drouin-MacEslin Award. Celia A Weeks: John H. Bancroft, Sr. Memorial, Helen M. Hill Award, Lela Lancaster Trust, Saralee Wheeler Memorial. Kayla P Zarella: Gilford Police Relief Association - Officer Kainen Flynn Memorial, Lorraine & Sylvio Labbe Memorial, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Robert P. Tilton and Richard G. Tilton, Sr. Memorial. Entering Seniors: Cassidy L. Bartlett: Dana "Ace" Beane Memorial, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Red Dunn Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award. Emily Z. Curtis: Gregory G. Bryar II Memorial, Aime & Cecile Charest Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund. Ethan W. Drew: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Julia Harris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Misty R Medeiros: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Carter T Mercer: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Stephen S. Jewett III Memorial. Shannon E Mercer: Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund. Hannah M Saulnier: Betsy Achber Raymond Memorial, Bank of New Hampshire - fka Laconia Savings Bank, Harry & Nancy Bryant Memorial, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Maxwell S Sawyer: Allen Family Award, Robert E. Ash Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Graduate Students: Stratton Coleman: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Jane E. Divers Memorial, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Thomas J Hart: Dr. Donald M. Ettelson Award, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, James P. Rogers Fund. Abbey K Ritter: Drouin-MacEslin Award, Dr. Donald M. Ettelson Award, Everett J. Sanborn, Sr. and Viola F. Sanborn Memorial. Other: Kaleigh E Marquis: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1933, Simone Richardson Memorial. Eric R Miller: Gregory G. Bryar II Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award.
Holderness School — Drea L Chin: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Stone Family Award. Entering Sophomores: Isabella A Smith: Robert E. Ash Memorial, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Willard G. Martin, Sr. Memorial - Kiwanis Club of Laconia, Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander. Entering Juniors: Giuliana K Kevlin: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Barbara Hunter Memorial.
Inter-Lakes High School — Keagan J Bickford: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Martin A Carney: Annalee Thorndike Art Award. Baylee Frizzell: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Alex P Goodearl: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Lillian Libby: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Erin P Lynch: Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Lela Lancaster Trust, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Nathan Sullivan: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial, Michael S. and Judi L. Tucker Memorial. Entering Sophomores: Jordan L. Durand: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Ian K. St Cyr: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial.
Kingswood Regional High School — Corbin Gentile: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Megan Todd: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Graduate Students: Erinn S Vittum: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF.
Laconia Christian School — Autumn R Hendricks: Saltmarsh Memorial Trust.
Laconia High School — Musaab A Abu Zaid: Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial. Maeghan E Ash: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, Kiwanis Club of Laconia. Jennifer L Bateman: Margaret "Peg" E. Grothey & Muriel S. Kendrick Memorial, Ann Jewett Steele Memorial, Kiwanis Club of Laconia, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Kylie R Bean: Gilford Academy Trust, Parents and Children Together. Caitlin B Beattie: Philip G. Bragg Firefighter Award, Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial. Zoran Boskovic: Bissonnette Family Memorial, Louise & Joe Killourhy Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Katherine Reardon Math Award. Kaitlyn E Brooks: Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, VFW Nursing Award. Cole G Champoux: Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Stone Family Award. Solary S Chhun: Richard & Joan Brulotte Scholarship Fund, James R. Cooper Quality Assurance Memorial, Stone Family Award, Harold T. "Pappy" Whittum Memorial, Winsheblo Award. William E Cone: Robert F. Fecteau Memorial, Laconia Police Relief Association, Jane North Memorial, Stone Family Award. Logan S Connelly: Combat Warriors MC, Gerard R. Lussier Jr. "Snake" Scholarship, Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander, Harold T. "Pappy" Whittum Memorial. Renee E Corriveau: Margaret "Peg" E. Grothey & Muriel S. Kendrick Memorial. Isabelle K Cutter Cannuli: Kacy H. Burdett Memorial, Brigid C. Kilfoyle Memorial, Laconia High School Key Club John Davie Memorial. Patrick R Deegan: Roxanna Hood Jackson Tillotson Memorial, Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander. Noah T Dickey: Bob Dassatti Memorial Scholarship, LAYBL in Memory of Craig B. Shumway, James G. & Evangeline C. Noucas Memorial, SFC Clifford David Singelais, Stone Family Award. Gabrijela Djuric: Armand A. Bolduc Memorial, Nat & Ruth Kessin Award, Kiwanis Club of Laconia, Laconia Rotary Club, Lakeport Woman's Club. Hannah M Dow: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Nicholas R Drouin: Leo J. & Esther L. Barcomb Fund, Joseph "Ted" Hamelin Memorial, Stone Family Award. Jonathan P Fecteau: Gregory S. Shannon Automotive Scholarship Fund. Ryan Fields: Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, James P. Rogers Fund. Ashley M Gagne: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Rock A. Moon Memorial, Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander, Stone Family Award. Nathan J Gamans: Smith Orchard Agricultural Scholarship. Isabella Gandolfi: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial. Zoe E Glines: Bernard C. "Archie" Archambault Memorial, Pleasant Street School Pride Award, Eileen M. Roy Memorial, Harold T. "Pappy" Whittum Memorial. Connor S Johnson: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Laconia High School Class of 1966. Keegan C Johnson: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Mary L. Morrison Memorial, Jesse J. Muzzey Memorial. Desteney Jones: Laconia Rotary Club, James P. Rogers Fund, Charles M. Smith - Kiwanis Club of Laconia Award, Stand Up Laconia in Memory of Bob Dassatti. Rhyan K Kirk: Ryan J. Charland Memorial, Good Sport Road Race Award, Lakeport Community Association, Lakeport Woman's Club, LAYBL in Memory of Craig B. Shumway, Saltmarsh Memorial Trust. Joseph M Lennon: Robert W. Fagula Memorial, Lucille & George Guild Memorial, John Healey Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1940, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Lance Reason Basketball Award, Erwin S. & Mildred Smith Memorial. Jillian E McDonald: Kacy H. Burdett Memorial, Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial, David J. Murray Memorial. Jacob F Miner: Devin M. Denoncourt Memorial, Laconia High School Alumni, Stone Family Award. Kayla T Nguyen: John F. Mullen Memorial. Ryan Paiva: Bob Dassatti Memorial Scholarship. Faith G Pakasuk: Nathan & Jennie Brindis Memorial, Dr. Nathan Brody Memorial, Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial. Caleb J Petell: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lance Reason Basketball Award. Joshua D Reynolds: Chase-Waterman-Leonard Fund, John Cross Dickinson Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1965, Lela Lancaster Trust, Stone Family Award. Morgan L Romprey: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club. Delany M Ross: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Daniel & Mary Kiernan Award, Krasnow-Dow-DeGoey Memorial, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876. Jason A Sandifer: Joyce & Soc Bobotas Memorial, John H. & Sheldon W. Dow Memorial, Arthur W. "BoBo" Johnson, Jr. Memorial, Lance Reason Basketball Award, Saltmarsh Memorial Trust. Tyler R Shaw: Daniel & Mary Kiernan Award, Mazzaschi Family Award. Abigail M Shute: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Don Kimtis Community Award, Lorraine & Sylvio Labbe Memorial, Stone Family Award. Sydney A Stevens: Fusion NH, Laconia High School Alumni, Laconia High School Class of 1966, Laconia Rotary Club, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club, LAYBL in Memory of Craig B. Shumway, James G. & Evangeline C. Noucas Memorial. Skyler A Tautkus: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Katie A Theberge: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial. Kayleigh E Thoroughgood: Don Kimtis Community Award, Laconia Police Relief Association, Laconia-Gilford Lions Club, Mark E. Miller Memorial. Michael J Von George: Nancy L. Dow Memorial, Archie & Ida Gozonsky Award in Memory of William Mahoney. Bryden C Wright: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Esma C. Ford Trust, Laconia Rotary Club, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club. Entering Sophomores: Lexys M Bladecki: Colby Family Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, James P. Rogers Fund, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial. Nemanja Boskovic: Mazzaschi Family Award. Joshua E. Chandler: Lela Lancaster Trust. Delia D Cormier: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club, F. Robert and Blanche Sleeper Memorial, Erwin S. & Mildred Smith Memorial. Alexyah V Dethvongsa: Ed & Polly Chertok Memorial, Kiwanis Club of Laconia, Laconia Lithuania Exchange Club ;, Stand Up Laconia in Memory of Bob Luther. Lindsey N. Drouin: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Dr. Joseph W. Gage Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1966, Laconia Rotary Club. Daniel A Engelsen: Bissonnette Family Memorial, John Reider and Nancy Svindland Memorial, Weirs Community Association - in Memory of Don Richards. Danielle N. Friend: Bissonnette Family Memorial, Combat Warriors MC, Gerard R. Lussier Jr. "Snake" Scholarship, Douglas John Walker Memorial. Imanee I Gordon: Lois and Charles Plimpton Memorial. Sophia H Joyal: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, VFW Nursing Award. Isabella M. Lovering: Janet "Jan" Bolduc Memorial, Archie & Ida Gozonsky Award in Memory of William Mahoney, Laconia High School Class of 1910, Bernard I. Snierson Memorial. Jolynn A Martin: Archie & Ida Gozonsky Award in Memory of William Mahoney, Laconia High School Class of 1964, Monty Award, Robert W. Musgrove Memorial. Tyler R Mitza: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Laconia High School Class of 1950, Laconia Youth Football & Cheer - Rod Roy Award, Lance Reason Basketball Award. Drew T Muzzey: Red Dunn Memorial, Lakeport Community Association, Mary L. Morrison Memorial, Saltmarsh Memorial Trust, Shaw Family Memorial. Brittany A Petell: Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1940, LAYBL in Memory of Craig B. Shumway. Jasmine D Sallies: Combat Warriors MC, Gerard R. Lussier Jr. "Snake" Scholarship, Mark E. Miller Memorial. John T. Turpin: Laconia Rotary Club. Matthew T Wescott: William J. Volkman, Sr. Memorial. Entering Juniors: Ashley A Burgos: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, Kiwanis Club of Laconia. Ryan T Cashman: Daniel & Mary Kiernan Award, B. Charles Smith II Memorial. Kadidja E Conde: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club. Chelsey E. Drouin: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial. Taylor M. Gagne: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Robert F. Fecteau Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1940, Stone Family Award. Emily P Gray: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Cheyanne T Keets: Lorraine & Sylvio Labbe Memorial, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Jackson E Lawrence: Stephen S. Jewett III Memorial, Michael Moussette Memorial. Hailey E Martel: Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund. Allyssa R Miner: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Romeo Miranda Aponte: Bernard C. "Archie" Archambault Memorial, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Laconia High School Class of 1960, Loran D. Percy Art Memorial. Colleen M. O'Brien: Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Irving Selig Memorial. Garyanne M Setzer: John H. Bancroft, Sr. Memorial, Dr. Mark H. Engelhardt Memorial, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial, Joan B. Squires Memorial. Teegan J Stevens: Martha Axelia Forsberg Memorial, Laconia High School Class of 1966. Courtney L Walker: Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, Wilderness Youth Fund. Sydney R Warman: Gwendolyn A. Lund Memorial, Helen D. Martin Memorial, Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander, Katherine Reardon Math Award. Entering Seniors: Natalie M Compton: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Forkey Family UNH Award, Shaw Family Memorial, Douglas John Walker Memorial. Devi Dhakal: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club. Anne R. Dionne: Bissonnette Family Memorial, Chase-Waterman-Leonard Fund, Kiwanis Club of Laconia, Stafford Family Trust, Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award. Keith J. Schultz: Mazzaschi Family Award. Graduate Students: Erin H Cashman: Jeanne P. Calvin Memorial, Dr. Joseph W. Gage Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club, Normandin Family Memorial. Other: Autumn S Ross: Gilford Academy Trust, Lela Lancaster Trust, Jeep & Joyce Munsey Memorial Award, James P. Rogers Fund, Wayne E. Spears Memorial.
Misc. High Schools or Non-Traditional Students Entering Sophomores: Caleb J Kneuer: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club. Victoria C Thickins: Chief Louis "Bud" Wool Memorial Firefighter Award. Entering Seniors: Rebekah J Kneuer: John P. & Margaret P. Ball Memorial, Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Laconia Rotary Club, Raynel Award. Other: Kelly A Lee: St. James Church of Laconia. Dominique L Vazquez: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Laconia High School Class of 1952, Perley Family Memorial.
Moultonborough Academy — Grace Blackadar: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Cassidy Sturgeon: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
New Hampton School — Elizabeth A Kelley: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Matthew Libby: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Newfound Regional High School — Mackenzie D Davis: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Plymouth Regional High School — Elsa Laurait: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Ciara O'Brien: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Prospect Mountain High School — Stephanie E Chambers: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Jackson P Connors: Alton Summer People's Award. Randolf B Dyer: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Anna K Francis: Lakes Region Art Association, Lela Lancaster Trust, Annalee Thorndike Art Award. Nadia J Huggard: Lela Lancaster Trust. Nikolas T Neathery: Ruth & Willard Rollins Fund. Isabella C Norman: Annalee Thorndike Art Award. Garrett W Smith: Chamberlain Family Memorial. Isabelle G Tinkham: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Entering Sophomores: Sadie L DeJager: Alton Summer People's Award. Sydney L DeJager: Alton Summer People's Award, Wilderness Youth Fund. Erika D Schofield: Alton Summer People's Award, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Entering Juniors: Alexander J Amann: Wilderness Youth Fund. Jesse DeJager: Chester Perkins Memorial.
Tilton School — Zoey E Nash-Boucher: Gilmanton PTA, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund, Stone Family Award. Entering Juniors: Deano S. Asprogiannis: Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Sophia A Blanchard: Daniel Charles "Chuck" Fogarty Memorial. Graduate Students: Madeline T Boles: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award.
Winnisquam Regional High School — Courtney L Barnes: Kelly A. Carter Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award. Chelsea M Beaulieu: Laconia Emblem Club, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876, Aaron R. Risley Memorial. Calista M Betar: John T. Dodge Memorial, Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Lindsay G Blier: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Mattthew S Camerato: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund, Aaron R. Risley Memorial. Derek F deSousa: Lela Lancaster Trust. Emily E Dyer: St. James Church of Laconia. Brady R Ellsworth: April L. deSousa Memorial, Charles M. Smith - Kiwanis Club of Laconia Award. Jasmine M Gove: Wallace A. and Christene F. Peebles Memorial. Kathryn A Long: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Jasmine M Piper: Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial, Lillian A. Krasnow Memorial Fund. Shyann S Stockton: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Geanina R Swanay: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Amanda L Wickens: Mark D. Moses Memorial, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial. Entering Sophomores: Alexa Jane Beaule: Bissonnette Family Memorial, Daniel Charles "Chuck" Fogarty Memorial. Christina J Dutton: Bruce L. Fitzpatrick Memorial. Entering Juniors: Jordan A Camerato: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Christopher Jon Stitt Memorial. Kadence Q Foster: Neil Raymond Noyes, Sr. Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund.
