WOLFEBORO — Instead of four-on-four curling, Lakes Region Curling will run a "sturling" program this fall to provide a less-congested playing environment. The program will run for eight Sundays, Oct. 10-Dec. 13 at Pop Whalen Ice Arena.
Sturling is a variation of curling that involves teams of two instead of four. During a match, one player from each team stands at opposing ends of the curling sheet. Sweeping is limited, and players never cross the middle of the sheet.
Sturling reduces the number of players on the ice by at least half, and the limited sweeping reduces the exertion required during a match. The game provides more opportunity than a standard curling match to develop the skill of delivering a stone. It also gives every player the chance to learn strategy.
The first sturling matches on each scheduled date will take place 4:50 p.m. Matches will last an hour, and teams will be randomly assigned each week. This will provide an opportunity for players to match skills against members of all levels and to emphasize the focus on having fun.
If needed, a second one-hour session would begin at 6 p.m. When registering, curlers should indicate their time preference. Cost of the eight-week season is $175. To register, visit lakescurlingnh.org.
In keeping with state and local protocols, curlers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Rules for use of the arena are intended to keep participants from different programs apart.
