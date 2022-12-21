LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation for LRCD’s Affordable Rental Housing Program.
The philosophy behind LRCD's Affordable Rental Housing Program is that housing is a platform that all people need to thrive. People who live in healthy, safe, stable housing are better parents, neighbors, and employees. The objectives of the program are to create housing opportunities for people of low income and to empower them to achieve economic security. To achieve these objectives, LRCD operates, and maintains affordable rental apartments and provides support services to the tenants who live in them.
Over its 29-year history, LRCD has developed 367 rental homes for people of low income in Ashland, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Tilton, and Wolfeboro, including the recent preservation and rehabilitation of 65 units in Ashland and Meredith that would have converted to market-rate housing had LRCD not acquired them.
TD Charitable Foundation is committed to making a difference in the communities served by TD Bank. Driven by the TD Ready Commitment, the foundation supports programs that bring people together, give them access to the resources they need and provide meaningful solutions for a sustainable and inclusive tomorrow.
“We are thrilled to support the work being done by Lakes Region Community Developers,” says Barbara Rosendahl, TD store manager in Bristol. “Their mission and the impact they seek to have on the Lakes Region aligns perfectly with our TD Ready Commitment.”
“This grant is so impactful. It really helps us fulfill our mission during a difficult time,” says LRCD executive director Carmen Lorentz. “The housing crisis is dire, and our tenants are struggling due to continued pandemic instability, inflation, and the high cost of electricity. This grant will help us keep people housed, while continuing to focus on developing more affordable housing for essential workers and seniors.”
