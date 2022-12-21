Lakes Region Community Developers

Left to right: Sandra Tarzian, store manager, Tilton; Barbara Rosendahl, store manager, Bristol; and Carmen Lorentz, LRCD executive director. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation for LRCD’s Affordable Rental Housing Program.

The philosophy behind LRCD's Affordable Rental Housing Program is that housing is a platform that all people need to thrive. People who live in healthy, safe, stable housing are better parents, neighbors, and employees. The objectives of the program are to create housing opportunities for people of low income and to empower them to achieve economic security. To achieve these objectives, LRCD operates, and maintains affordable rental apartments and provides support services to the tenants who live in them.

