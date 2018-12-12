LACONIA — What’s it like to live and work on top of Mount Washington? Find out Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m. as Lakes Region Community College hosts 'An Evening on Mount Washington,' presented by Will Broussard of the Mount Washington Observatory. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the Academic Commons in LRCC’s Health and Science building.
During the presentation, the audience will be fully immersed in the natural and human history of the mountain, typical weather conditions, and how the weather helps inform meteorologists about New England’s weather systems. A question and answer session follow the presentation, and refreshments will be served.
Broussard is the outreach coordinator for the Mount Washington Observatory. He comes to the Observatory from Antioch University New England graduate school, where he studied conservation biology. With an undergraduate degree in biology, and extensive training in environmental education, he is thankful for the opportunity to share his love of science education with LRCC.
For more information, contact Carlene Rose at 603-366-5225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.