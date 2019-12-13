LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is hosting an Open House EXPRESS Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Faculty and staff will answer questions and help prospective students through the enrollment process. Students who bring a copy of their high school transcript or equivalency certificate will be accepted on the spot and can register immediately for the fall semester, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. There is no application fee. Members of the financial aid office will be available to help students through the financial aid application process, and faculty and advisors from each program will help students register for classes.
“We’re pleased to offer Open House EXPRESS as a convenient way for prospective students to complete the process of admission to the college,” said Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding. “With one visit to the college, students are able to complete most or all of the enrollment process steps with ease and meet face-to-face with our friendly faculty and staff.”
Prospective students will be given a guided tour of the campus. The event is free and all those interested are invited to attend. Pre-register at www.lrcc.edu, or call Lakes Region Community College at 603-366-5210.
