LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College has added a new accelerated Licensed Nursing Assistant class, set to begin March 25. The eight-week class was added in response to high demand in the industry for medical workers.
“We receive calls regularly from medical facilities looking to fill clinical positions”, said Cathy Weigel, RN, LNA program coordinator. “Students successfully completing this program will have the opportunity to take their state competency exam and seek employment right away. Additionally, students who obtain employment in a nursing home licensed by the Department of health and Human Services may be eligible for reimbursement of training and testing costs.”
The program consists of 46 hours of classroom theory, and 60 clinical hours, for a total of 106 hours of coursework. The theory portion will be completed at the college, while the clinical portion will be completed at a local healthcare facility. LNAs perform routine nursing-related services to patients in healthcare facilities and clinics, under the training and supervision of a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse. Duties of an LNA involve providing direct care or assistance to care recipients. LNA nursing-related services may include personal care, nutrition, positioning and transferring, transporting, and taking vital signs like temperature and blood pressure readings. They may work in hospitals, nursing homes, as well as at home health agencies to provide home care, and other medical facilities.
A growing need for LNAs is being fueled by a spike in the nation’s 65-and-older population, known as Baby Boomers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this group is projected to reach 83.7 million people in the year 2050, almost doubling in size from the 2012 population level of 43.1 million.
To learn more about the LNA course at Lakes Region Community College, contact Cathy Weigel at cweigel@ccsnh.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.