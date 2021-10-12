MEREDITH — Lakes Region Bracelet & Jewelry announced their continued efforts to raise money for Make A Wish NH through sales of their products have hit a milestone. From the continued support of customers nationwide, Lakes Region Bracelet & Jewelry has officially donated enough money to Make A Wish NH to grant a child's Wish.
The public is invited to be present for the transfer of funds from the owners of Lakes Region Bracelet & Jewelry, John Surabian and Diana Nobrega, to the staff of Make A Wish New Hampshire. This transfer will take place October 14 at 2:30 p.m. sharp at 51 Main Street.
For more information about Lakes Region Bracelet & Jewelry, including about the event on Oct. 14, visit LakesRegionBracelet.com or e-mail: lrbracelet@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.