MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently purchased $10,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support Lakes Center for the Arts, a subcommittee of the Greater Meredith Program. Funds will support the goal of creating an incubator for the arts, transitioning artists into successful, sustainable businesses to enhance growth in the local economy.
The Lakes Center for the Arts hopes to preserve and repurpose a unique local building to develop a cultural hub, creating a new, focal interest for an underused zone. The building, the former Annalee Doll factory, is a 35,000-square-foot post and beam facility.
“Our plan is to provide a center for the Lakes Region community that is devoted to the arts and able to foster careers in the arts by providing training in business skills and marketing,” said Katheryn Rolfe, committee chair.
“With a focus on art, the center will greatly benefit Meredith, as it is designed for aspiring, emerging and established artists. At the Lakes Center for the Arts, artists can expand their talents, thereby enhancing and enriching our community,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank.
There are still tax credits available for purchase for local businesses to support the Lakes Center for the Arts. CDFA tax credits allow businesses to fund economic or community development projects in exchange for a tax credit that can be applied against state business tax payments. For more information, visit nhcdfa.org.
For more information about the Lakes Center for the Arts, visit lakescenterforarts.org.
