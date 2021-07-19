LACONIA — Two local bands, the Eric Grant Band from Gilford and Paul Warnick from Laconia, will take the main stage at the Lakeport Opera House on July 23 at 8 p.m. These local stars along with the band Phil n' the Blanks will have the Opera House jamming with rock n' roll hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
“In our region, you don’t need to go far to find incredible talent,” said Emma Teto, Opera House talent director. “The Eric Grant Band and Paul Warnick are well known and loved everywhere they go. Their familiar faces and songs will have the everyone singing, dancing and rockin’ out.”
The Eric Grant Band has taken the music scene by storm playing in front of thousands of fans in northern New England since their inception in 2009. The band has performed with national headliners such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry among others.
“The Lakeport Opera House is such an amazing venue,” said Eric Grant. “I can’t wait for this performance and rocking down the house for all of Laconia.”
Warnick is an accomplished musician known throughout the northeast for high-energy rock, dance-able pop, and exquisite acoustic tunes. Based in the Lakes Region, Warnick is a singer, guitarist, educator and band leader who has performed with some of the world's biggest acts and can be seen at some of the region’s favorite local hot spots.
“Get ready Laconia for a night of fun when the Eric Grant Band and I perform together at the new Lakeport Opera House,” said Paul Warnick. “This revitalized venue is a welcome addition to the area and I can’t wait for the show.”
For more information on events and to purchase tickets in advance, visit lakeportopera.com.
