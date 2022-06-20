LACONIA — Comedy returns to the Laconia VFW, Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. with another all-star Boston based lineup starring Mike Riley, Joe Espi, and Chris Cameron. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the VFW at 603-524-9725, or at the room the night of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., with food and drinks available.
Riley is a former NHL referee and a long time Boston headliner who has been a Boston Comedy Festival finalist, has appeared on Dirty Water TV, the syndicated Steve Katsos TV Show, as well as headlining major clubs throughout New England.
Espi is also a long time Boston area comedian who closes shows throughout the six state region and beyond. Espi is a regular at Boston clubs such as Giggles, Kowloon, Nicks, and Laugh Boston, as well as Foxwoods and Catch a Rising Star.
Cameron is a New England favorite who was a finalist in Salem, MA’s Witch City Comedy Contest and NH’s Funniest Comic Contest in Manchester. He was also the winner of Maddy’s Comedy Contest in Saugus, MA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.