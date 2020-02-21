LACONIA — The sledding party has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, during school vacation week. It will follow the sixth annual cardboard sled race, set for 5:30 p.m. Both events will be at the Laconia Sledding Hill at the end of South Street. Racers are invited to stay after competing for a bonfire and hot chocolate. For more information, call Laconia Parks and Recreation at 603-524-5046.
