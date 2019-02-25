LACONIA — The Laconia Sachem Band Boosters held a prize calendar fundraiser in December 2018 and January 2019 to help support the Laconia High School Music Department’s music enrichment trip to Disney World in April 2020. All funds raised went to the students.
Laconia Sachem Band Boosters are grateful to All My Life Jewelers, Annie’s Cafe & Catering, Aroma Joe’s, Art Escape, Faro Italian Grille, Fratello’s, Funspot, Greenlaw’s Music, Goody Good Donuts, Hannaford, Happy Cow Ice Cream, Jordan’s Ice Cream, Kellerhaus, New Leaf, Nu-Do’s, Park Street Pub & Tavern, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Polished & Proper Barbershop & Shave Parlor, Sal’s Pizza, South End Pizza & Seafood, Starbucks, T-Bones, The Downtown Gym, The Studio, Vista, Azelin Groleau, the Groleau Family, and Dawn Johnson for their support.
The Band Boosters committee includes Laconia High School Music Director Krin Monterose, President Stephanie Kirk, Vice President Kaylin Groleau, Secretary Cheryl Keenan, and Treasurer Heather Cone.
