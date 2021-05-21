LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will present NH’s first and best story, "Laconia’s Origins and Rediscovery Part II," Monday, when Historical figure Charles Vaughan returns for Part II of this live stream presentation about the origins of Laconia.
About 1761 Joshua Crockett and Ebenezer Smith, came north from Exeter to view this area. They camped atop Cotton Hill and, in the morning, when they looked out over the vast wilderness to the north, they chose this as the site for the new settlement. Crockett settled at what is now the site of the old State School and Smith at what is now the junction of Elm Street and Parade Road.
Charles Vaughan will share the rest of the story on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. via live stream. The live stream will be available on the LHMS Facebook page and YouTube channel. Greenhouse Recording Studio will be operating the live stream presentation for LHMS.
To learn more about Laconia’s Founders, LHMS will present “The Notables Series” beginning May 30 to August 14. Daily segments will be posted to Facebook and Instagram.
LHMS is an organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of all aspects of the history of Laconia, Lakeport and Weirs Beach. For questions, please contact LHMS at 603.527.1278 or at lhmslpl@metrocast.net, attention Heidi Smith Programming Committee Chairman.
