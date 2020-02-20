LACONIA — The 13th Annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at Laconia Rod & Gun Club.
A suggested donation of $25 includes entry to the tournament, practice, lunch and entry to the door prize raffle. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Entry increases to $30 after 10:30 a.m.
The tournament will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, and the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
Tournament play will begin at 11 a.m. It will be double elimination, and BCAPL rules apply. There will be trophies for tournament winners, cash prizes, food, raffles, a 50/50, and a live auction.
To register, visit robbiemills.org. For information, contact Tony Felch at 603-998-1418 or Mike Baron at 603-528-5001. Laconia Rod & Gun Club is at 358 S. Main St.
