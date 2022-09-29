McKenzie Hanssen

LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.

Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

