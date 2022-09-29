LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.
Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
McKenzie Hanssen, 14, will participate as a Walk Hero for the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Heroes are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams to give participants an opportunity to connect with patients. McKenzie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is matched with Miles and Smiles. “I am an animal-and dragon-loving teenager,” McKenzie writes. “I love to draw and watch tv, and love to drive my seven siblings crazy.”
“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”
Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients — Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes — displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.
To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
