LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host "New Hampshire on Skis," to be presented by Professor E. John Allen, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Rotary Hall Auditorium in the library.
Take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers, and Professor E. John B. Allen, cover it with snow and shake, and you have all the makings of a unique New Hampshire history.
Professor Emeritus of History at Plymouth State University, John Allen was awarded the International Skiing History Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. He serves as historian for the New England Ski Museum in Franconia and is the author of several books, including "From Skisport to Skiing: One Hundred Years of an American Sport," "The Culture and Sport of Skiing from Antiquity to World War II," "A Historical Dictionary of Skiing, Skiing in the Eye of the Artist," published in Vienna in October 2021, and "Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England," published in November 2022. Allen has served as a consultant to several ski history documentary films.
This program is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign-up is required. Call, email, or text the Library to sign up at 603-524-4775, Text: 603-556-4666, or email info@LaconiaLibrary.org.
New Hampshire Humanities nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement by bringing life-enhancing ideas from the humanities to the people of New Hampshire. They connect people with ideas. Learn more at www.nhhumanities.org.
