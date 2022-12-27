LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library's evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the course of the next four months. The group will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in the library's auditorium to discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants," by Robin Wall Kimmerer. "Braiding Sweetgrass" is a national bestseller and has received much praise. Sign-up is required. Call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.

The Mystery Book Club will meet to discuss the book "In a Dark, Dark Wood," by Ruth Ware, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4-5 p.m. Sign-up is required. Call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.

