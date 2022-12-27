LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library's evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the course of the next four months. The group will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in the library's auditorium to discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants," by Robin Wall Kimmerer. "Braiding Sweetgrass" is a national bestseller and has received much praise. Sign-up is required. Call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
The Mystery Book Club will meet to discuss the book "In a Dark, Dark Wood," by Ruth Ware, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4-5 p.m. Sign-up is required. Call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m., Professor E. John Allen will present New Hampshire on Skis. This program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. The inclement weather date for this program is Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Warm up your winter and join the library for a cozy night of Hygge. Hygge is the Swedish practice of embracing coziness to engender feelings of contentment and well-being and will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., as participants get cozy with some crafting, hot chocolate, and goodies. Sign-up is required. Call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
This month, the adult art program is creating a sky scene using watercolor and salt. Join the program for salted watercolor skies on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium. This creative art project for adults provides all materials to make one painting. Sign-up is required as space and supplies are limited to 15 adults. Call, email, or text the library to reserve your spot. 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, email info@laconialibrary.org.
Your library card gives you access to free streaming movies, music, television series, eBooks, audiobooks, and to the MasterClass series. Come to Drop-in Tech Help to learn how to access this incredible collection from your device. Drop-in Tech Help is provided Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This service is free and there is no need to sign up, just bring your device and your questions, and Shayla will assist you.
