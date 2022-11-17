LACONIA — Congratulations to the Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle winners, Sharon and Tom Salemme. The Salemme’s are donating a portion of their winnings to the Belknap House. Their “pay it forward” intention says much about our wonder-filled Lakes Region community enabling this year's annual Kiwanis raffle to not only benefit the Laconia Kiwanis club but also the Belknap House, Laconia’s year-round shelter helping families in need. Belknap House is one of Kiwanis partners in support and service.
The Laconia Kiwanis mission is focused on supporting children. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Laconia Kiwanis serves the Lakes Region community via direct community service projects. Their literacy program, Kiwanis Kares, offers reading events and purchases books for all Laconia
School district 3rd grade classes. As well, Kiwanis supplies funding support for children and
youth focused organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Granite State VNA Pediatric
Outreach program and the Laconia High School Key Club.
To learn more about Laconia Kiwanis, their mission, programming and support of organizations in the community visit laconiakiwanis.com or contact Bill Gile@bwgile70@gmail.com.
