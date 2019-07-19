LACONIA — The Laconia Parks & Recreation Commission has changed the location for the display of the city's Holiday Tree from Veteran’s Square to Stewart Park. The blue spruce tree at Stewart Park will be pruned this season. Using a live tree will avoid the challenges and costs associated with the location, cutting, transportation, staging and disposal of a cut tree.
This change in the tree location will require a change in the parade route. The parks and recreation department will work with Celebrate Laconia to define a new route to the tree’s next location. Preliminary plans include staging the parade at Opechee Park and then marching through Main Street to support local businesses. The parade will end at Stewart Park, where there is plenty of space for the public to gather for the annual tree-lighting ceremony. Traffic will be rerouted to allow for overflow of celebrants. Revelers are invited to join together on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the annual celebration kicking off the city's holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.