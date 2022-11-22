The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting four athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday Nov. 25.
Chris Normandin, class of 1991; Dean Leighton, class of 1956; and twins Emily and Kate McLaughlin, class of 1997 will join the other 48 standing members.
Normandin was a standout baseball and football player. He was a rugged linebacker as part of the Sachems staunch defense. In his junior and senior campaign, he combined for 17 wins against only 3 losses on the mound during the Sachems to back-to-back state titles.
Leighton was the primary running back on the gridiron, he captained the basketball team that had a Class A runner-up season, and in the spring he captained and batted cleanup for the Sachems, who defeated Keene High School for the Class A state championship.
Emily McLaughlin was a standout in field hockey, basketball, and softball. In her senior year she received top honors such as the Joyce H. Bobotas Award that recognized her for best in displaying dedication, spirit and service to her school and community. She captained the field hockey team, was a starter on the state runner-up basketball team and co-MVP of her softball team.
Kate McLaughlin was a standout athlete in field hockey, basketball, and track and field. She captained the field hockey team alongside her sister, captained the state runner-up basketball team, and still holds school records in track. She won the Girls Athletic Association Award for leadership, sportsmanship, and scholarship.
The induction will be held at the MVSB dining room in the Huot Technical Center on the LHS campus on Friday, Nov. 25. All are invited to attend free of charge. There will be snacks and drinks at 5 p.m. and start the ceremony at 6 p.m.
