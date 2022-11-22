The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting four athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday Nov. 25.

Chris Normandin, class of 1991; Dean Leighton, class of 1956; and twins Emily and Kate McLaughlin, class of 1997 will join the other 48 standing members.

