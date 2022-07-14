LACONIA — Community Challenge Team Laconia-Harley Davidson will be raffling off a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob in Fastback Blue at this year’s 5th annual Laconia Biketemberfest, with net proceeds going to support the Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children.
“In true Laconia Harley-Davidson fashion we had to add a little pizazz to the bike,” said Madeline Stack, co-captain of Team Laconia Harley-Davidson, “including Biltwell Tracker Hi Bars, Vance and Hines Eliminator 300 slip-on mufflers, and Dyno Tune.”
The winning ticket will be drawn at Laconia Harley’s Hogtemberfest event on Sept. 17, held at Laconia Harley-Davidson. Only 3,000 tickets will be sold at $20 each, and the winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets may be purchased at Laconia Harley or online at www.laconiaharley.com/--LakesRegionChildrensAuctionBikeRaffle_2022.
