GILFORD — Old computers collecting dust in the closet, broken air conditioners sitting on the back porch, laptops, phones, and televisions can all be recycled at the Laconia Gilford Lions Club Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Cinemas 8 parking lot, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For a small disposal fee of $5 for most items, electronics can be recycled for less than the prices at local transfer stations. Cash or checks only will be accepted. The fundraiser is open to all. Lions Club members will help you unload items.
Laptops, personal computer towers, computer LCD monitors, servers, CD and DVD players, camcorders, audio visual equipment, VCRs, speakers, copiers, faxes, scanners, printers, cell phones and landlines, phone systems, humidifiers and computer accessories may be disposed of for $5.
Microwaves, air conditioners are dehumidifiers $10 to drop off, CRT monitors less than 50 pounds and televisions less than 25 inches cost $20 to recycle, and televisions 26 inches and larger are $30. Televisions needing more than one person to lift and CRT monitors over 50 pounds will be weighed on site to determine price. Anything else with a cord not listed will also be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted are smoke detectors, oils, paints, thinners, batteries except car batteries, tires, items containing mercury, capacitors, ballasts, or other hazardous waste.
Help the environment by disposing of unwanted electronics responsibly, and help the Lions raise funds for projects like eye glasses and hearing aids, food pantries, college scholarships, holiday food baskets for needy families, and youth sports programs.
