TILTON — Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02) visited the New Hampshire Veterans Home to deliver holiday cards to Granite Staters who have served our nation in uniform. Over the past few weeks through Kuster’s "Holiday Cards for Heroes" program, students across the state have made holiday cards to honor New Hampshire veterans.
“We owe an incredible debt to the men and women who served our country in uniform — especially around the holidays, it is so important we show them the appreciation they deserve,” said Kuster. “That’s why I started the "Holiday Cards for Heroes" program, to help spread joy around the holidays and ensure young students across New Hampshire learn about the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Today’s visit was a lovely opportunity to celebrate our servicemembers and the holiday season.”
“Congresswoman Kuster’s personal greetings and delivery of adorable, handmade holiday cards were a great addition to our Tarr coffee social and our John Stark Christmas Party today,” said Kimberly MacKay, commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home. “Our veterans relay their feeling of pride when our elected officials visit. Annie’s support of our State’s Veterans here at the New Hampshire Veterans Home is appreciated by our veterans and staff, alike.”
