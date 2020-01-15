LACONIA — The 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement established a new global monetary system. It replaced gold standard with the U.S. dollar, establishing America as a dominant power in the world economy. After the agreement was signed, America was the only country with the ability to print dollars. The agreement created the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. These U.S.-backed organizations would monitor the new system.
The community is invited to join University of New Hampshire history professor and department chair Kurk Dorsey as he presents the story of the Bretton Woods Agreement, Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Community. This is a free event.
Visit taylorcommunity.org or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
