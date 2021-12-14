Knights

Father Marc Drouin, pastor of Saint Andre Bessette Parish receiving from Kepler a check for $1,000 for the needy of the parish. Looking on at the right is Deputy Grand Knight David Karl who is the Christmas dinner dance chairman. The check was presented early to help the needy of the parish before Christmas. Kepler and the Knights look forward to everyone having a great time at the Christmas dinner dance on April 23 and hope all will participate. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Laconia Council 428 Grand Knight Kepler Padilla announced the postponement of the Christmas dinner dance from Saturday, Dec. 18, to April 23 in an abundance of caution and out of respect for health care professionals due to the rising number of cases in the area. Ticket holders can retain their tickets and will hold reserve seats for the new date, or email their ticket number, name and address to him at kepler85@gmail.com for a prompt refund.

