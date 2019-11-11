KYC at Wright Museum
Picture includes Students from Kingswood Youth Center are pictured here with Michael Culver, executive director of Wright Museum, far left; Zachary Porter, interim executive director of KYC, middle back; and Sue Valenti, KYC program facilitator, far right. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Recently, Wright Museum of World War II welcomed Kingswood Youth Center for a free day at the museum.

“It’s important to share this history with the younger generation,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “I hope this will inspire more youth centers to visit the museum.” 

According to KYC Interim Executive Director Zachary Porter, the visit to the museum was “a great day for students.”

“It was very fun to see the teens pumped about learning,” he said. “They really enjoyed the homefront gallery and the vehicles." 

Following the tour, students discussed what they had learned and their favorite exhibits.  

“Seeing local teens excited about learning during the latter part of their summer vacation exemplifies KYC's mission in action," said Porter.

The museum is open through Oct. 31. To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.

