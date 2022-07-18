MOULTONBOROUGH — Two special programs, one arts and one crafts, will be presented at the Moultonborough Library the last week of August.
Rescheduled from earlier this year, the Korean Lotus Lantern Craft workshop will be held on Monday, July 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m. While the presenter will be joining via Zoom, registered participants can join in at the library to watch the presentation in the program room and make the craft together. The program, hosted by the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project, includes directions on making a beautiful and traditional Korean lotus flower lantern and documentary videos about Korean arts and Korea today.
Registration is free and required. Every registered participant will receive a craft kit with all the materials at the workshop.
Local artist Marie Kelly will lead a Zentangle workshop for adults on Thursday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Zentangle is a form of artistic meditation, using pen & ink to create simple shapes and structured patterns called tangles. There is a $5 fee for the materials. Every registered participant will leave the workshop with a piece of finished art and most likely, a lot less stress.
To register for these workshops, visit the library website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. Choose Library Calendar from the Events and Programs drop down menu, and click on the event listing. Note that registration for the Zentangle workshop will be confirmed after the library receives payment.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is located at 4 Holland Road. For more information call 603-476-8895.
