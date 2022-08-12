WEIRS BEACH — John Hopper will present a program on the history and preservation of the Bear Island Chapel at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.
Formally known as St. John’s on-the-Lake, the Bear Island Chapel is the only island chapel on Lake Winnipesaukee, and an iconic symbol for generations of people who summer in the Lakes Region. Built in 1927 of island stone and incorporating a former observation tower, St. John’s is an ecumenical chapel holding Sunday services in July and August. Hopper will explain how the chapel came to be some 95 years ago, as well as its history since inception.
Last year, the Bear Island Chapel was the subject of a series of paintings by esteemed Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber. A color poster of Ferber’s work will be available for sale at this event with all proceeds going to the Preservation Fund of St. John’s-on-the-Lake Association, which is dedicated to restoring and maintaining the chapel in perpetuity. For more information about the Association and its activities, see www.stjohnsonthelake.org.
John Hopper is a life-long Bear Islander who lives in Center Harbor during the off-season. He is a retired banker, but holds graduate degrees in history from Ohio University and Yale University. Hopper is a past president of the St. John’s on-the-Lake Association, and a member of the board of the Meredith Historical Society. He is the author of two recent books on Bear Island: The Bear Island Chapel (2017) and The History of Bear Island (2018).
The Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society was founded in 1985 with the mission to promote and preserve the history and heritage of the Big Lake and its vicinity. This season’s special exhibition focuses on the 150th anniversary of the Mount Washington. Located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-October.
