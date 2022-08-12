John Hopper

John Hopper will present a program on the history and preservation of the Bear Island Chapel at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Courtesy photo)

WEIRS BEACH — John Hopper will present a program on the history and preservation of the Bear Island Chapel at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.

Formally known as St. John’s on-the-Lake, the Bear Island Chapel is the only island chapel on Lake Winnipesaukee, and an iconic symbol for generations of people who summer in the Lakes Region. Built in 1927 of island stone and incorporating a former observation tower, St. John’s is an ecumenical chapel holding Sunday services in July and August. Hopper will explain how the chapel came to be some 95 years ago, as well as its history since inception.

