LACONIA — John Ganong invites the community to join him as a celebrity bartender at Faro Italian Grille on Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m., to benefit the doctors and nurses that helped him have a second chance at life after a heart surgery.
The tips Ganong collects that evening will be donated to the cardiac transplant division at Tufts Medical Center in Boston to assist other patients. Over the last eight years, his fundraiser has raised more than $32,000 through tips and the silent auction.
“When I woke up from the surgery, I was wondering if I had actually made it and there stood Dr. Denofrio. He said to me, ‘You made it and you are fine.’ I said to him, “Thank you for taking care of the old guy.’ He responded with ‘There is no old guy in this room; you got a young heart,’” Ganong recalled.
Donations are still being accepted for the silent auction.
The event takes place at Faro Italian Grille at 6 p.m. Contact John Ganong at 603-393-5590 to arrange pick-up.
