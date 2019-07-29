LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host Ripley Forbes on Wednesday, July 31 for a talk on "Island Life in the Era of Ernest Abbott."
The talk is based on his two-part article, “Gone But Not Forgotten: Island Legend Ernest H. Abbott 1888-1964,” published by The Weirs Times in October 2016. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee. Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended.
Since the early 20th century, generations of families have been drawn by the powerful natural beauty and tranquility of life on the Winnipesaukee islands. Ernest Abbott (1888-1964) was a legendary figure in the early history of the Gilford and Meredith island communities. His story is about a unique friendship between a tough NH-born Yankee and generations of largely “from away” families who relied upon him every season.
Families vacationing on the Winnipesaukee islands in the first half of the 20th century faced special challenges in the era before electricity, plumbing, refrigeration and other comforts that are taken for granted today. For more than four decades, Abbott cared for island camps and provided services to their families. His work ethic, honesty, and the enduring friendships he fostered, characterize an era of island life that is admired and shared by families across generations. Ernest Abbott’s story is an engaging tale of an era in Lake history that is largely gone, but which offers lessons about friendship and community still relevant today.
Ripley Forbes holds a master's degree in history from George Mason University and is the former president of the Birch Island Camp Company. He is a third-generation island resident. His presentation is based on private archives, local press accounts, published history and the photographs and personal reminiscences of many current and past Winnipesaukee island residents.
Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum throughout the summer season. Located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from mid-June through mid-October. Seats may be reserved by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone to 603-366-5950.
