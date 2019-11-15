LACONIA — This winter is forecasted to be colder than last year with more severe storms predicted. Proper snow tires will keep families safe on the road this winter, and help Irwin Automotive Group support a local cause. For every tire purchased in the month of November at any Irwin location, $1 will be donated to Pub Mania hosted by Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford.
Snow tires are like winter boots for cars. Snow tires are designed with deeper treads to grip the snow and ice, making slipping on the road less likely. They are also available with studs that further help improve traction. Snow tires are made of softer rubber than all-season tires. This lets the tires stay more flexible in cold winter weather, and conform to changing road conditions. The combination of softer rubber and deeper treads helps cars stay more firmly on the road, even when fast braking is required.
