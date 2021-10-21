LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group has supported the fight against breast cancer for a long time, by issuing a strong call to action encouraging women and men to drive more conversations and awareness on breast health.
To help fight the relentless challenge against breast cancer, all Irwin employees will be wearing pink shirts to help embrace its role as a catalyst to inspire honest conversations and spread awareness of this disease that effects too many people we know and love. A recent survey shows that despite being a leading health concern for women, important breast health conversations are not happening.
Irwin employees will join the hundreds of thousands of people across the country who support the fight for a cure. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness for breast cancer research. More people are being diagnosed with breast cancer than ever before and the disease is still devastating lives on a heart-breaking scale.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the country and Irwin’s annual pink employee uniform will help to spread awareness about the disease and encourage community members to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
“Breast cancer does not discriminate," said Chris Irwin, president of the Irwin Automotive Group. "We have had several members of our Irwin Automotive Group family who have bravely fought this dreadful disease and we have all witnessed the devastating effects as well. We know that cancer just doesn’t affect those diagnosed or survivors but all those who love them and are rooting for them."
