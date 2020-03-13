LACONIA — The Murray Academy of Irish Dance performance scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building has been postponed to a later date.
The decision reflects the group’s desire to be cautious and considerate of the current situation with COVID-19 by suspending performances in all area facilities for the time being.
Information will be released when a new date is chosen.
