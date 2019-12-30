LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in partnership with the Laconia Public Library, will present the film “Departures” as the January selection for the International Film Series.
The screening will be on Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:15 p.m.
The film series offers a monthly selection of international films, shown from September through June at the Laconia Public Library.
“Departures” is the story of Daigo, who loses his job as a cellist when his orchestra disbands. He and his wife, Mika, move from Tokyo to his childhood hometown. His father had a coffee shop in the front of their home until he ran off with a waitress. Daigo and his father have had no contact since then. His mother died two years ago and he feels guilty for not taking better care of her.
Daigo needs a job and finds an ad looking for someone to assist in departures. He applies for the job, assuming it is with a travel agency. At the interview, he finds out otherwise, but he is desperate for work and agrees to accept the job on the spot.
“Departures” refers to how one manages others’ departure from life on earth. Daigo decides he must hide the true nature of the job from Mika. He slowly learns a job that he becomes proud of and is ready to share what he does with Mika. She is not at all impressed.
The 2008 film shows modern-day rituals based on Buddhist practices for saying “good-bye” with great tenderness and humor.
Many of the films shown over the past seven years are available on the International Film shelf at the library.
The Laconia Human Relations Committee is dedicated to expanding horizons for the appreciation of the diversity among us and in the wider world. For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
