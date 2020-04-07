MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes School District will host Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation, for a virtual presentation. Lewis, a parent at Sandy Hook Elementary School during their school shooting, will speak about the offerings of the foundation, including offering social, emotional learning and lessons for schools and parents and guardians. Resources are available by visiting jesselewischooselove.org.
Bringing a message of courage, hope and resilience during this time of uncertainty, join Lewis during the live virtual video conference session on Wednesday, April 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Parents, guardians, caregivers, teachers, and community members are invited to participate.
For more information, contact Holly.Vieten@Interlakes.org or 603-279-6162, ext. 2521.
To join, visit interlakes.org. Log-in information will be provided on the day of the event.
