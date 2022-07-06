MEREDITH — The following students have been named to the second semester 2021-2022 academic recognition at Inter-Lakes Middle and High School:
Grade 12
High Honors: Taylor Alibrio, Robert Blackey, Ryan Bousquet, Chloie Brown, Jenna Cafarella, Owen Carney, Brianna Fitts, Kyleigh Folsom, Erin Furnee, Jack Gintof, Janney Halperin, Ashley Hatch, Harrison Hicks, Ellie Hornkohl, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Alexander Maurier, Noah McMath, Alaina Nedeau, Rebeka Nesbitt, Olivia Nichols, Paulina Oakley, Marco Oliveri, Angela Porta, Gabriel Staples, Nicole Sullivan, Perry Swanker, Riley Towle, Thomas White, Cooper Wilmot.
Honors: Ethan Bickford, Andrew Carter, Gerrick Colbath, Isabel Dube, Julia Pendergast, Joshua Tolles.
Honorable Mention: Connor Benoit, Anna Carpentiere, Saige Chamberlain, Cole Ducsai, Jack Gallagher, Meghan Hodge, Meghan Kipp, Alexander McLeod Potter, James Minkle, Amelia Nudd-Homeyer, Abigail Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan.
Grade 11
High Honors: Jared Bixby, Joscelyn Boucher, Kalan Brunell, Will Carpentiere, Hannah Coleman, Charles Despres, Katelyn DeTolla, Kelli Goewey, Sara Harris, Austin Keenan, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradley Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Haley Pimley, Rianna Ralston, Olivia Richards, Wynter Santos, Gianna Tearno, Egan Towle, Victoria Weisman.
Honors: Tyler Bailey, Dagon Burr, Paolo Cao, Trever Gumbs, Roland Hoag, Alexis Lopes, Molly Moynihan, Hannah Pratt, Zachary Spicuzza, Joshua Thomas.
Honorable Mention: Craig Dunn, Aryal Howarth, Christenia Kangas, Kaelan Keniston, Carson Sleeper, Jorja Streeter, Samuel Tredo, Emily Waldron.
Grade 10
High Honors:
Olivia Kimball, Alexander Harbour, Kamryn Lamarre, Sophia Nydegger, Abram Weil-Cooley, Jada Wesson.
Honors:
Estelle Achenbach, Ayden Anderson, Benoit Beaudoin, James Copeland, Hayley Doda, Alexis Dow, Emma Dubois, Riley Ferrante, Xander Gonzalez, Diana Harding, Ronan Hird, Peyton Hoyt, Justin Knowles, Lily Richardson, Mihael Robinson, Victoria Stuart, Brian Uylenbroeck, Andrew Weiss, Carter Wilmot, Etta Wobber.
Grade 9
High Honors: Alec Adorno, Laura Cove, Calvin Despres, Brogan Donnelly, Cecilia Hornkohl, Leopold Kusch, Gabrielle-Rose Sanshagrin, Keegan Snyder, Aidan Snyder.
Honors: Deven Brown, Antonio Chiefe, Hazel Dassori-Kaye, Lola Ferrante, Aiden Fitts, Sofia Fleischmann, Leah Fraser, Meredith Gerken, Emma Groleau, Addison Harper, Sebastian Hart, Garrett Hayward, Riley Jordan, Lianna Keenan, Mason Lakis, Alex Nelson, Isaac Nudd-Homeyer, Tagel Ort, Ethan Palmer, Kaitlyn Scadova, Autumn Sheehan, Ruby Walker.
