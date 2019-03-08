MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Middle and High School has named the following students to the 2018–2019 Quarter 2 Honor Roll.
Grade 12
High Honors: Anna Bergendahl, Owen Billin, Jessica Braley, Chloe Brown, Brendan Bunnell, Gable Busby, Martin Aidan Carney, Elijah Dupigny, Alyssa Floyd, Kim Fowler, Baylee Frizzell, Natasha Fryou, Julia Gintof, Thomas Grubbs, Jaydie Halperin, BreyAnna Hanson, Hailey Hart, Clayton Hornkohl, Patrick Kelly, Nevis King, Lillian Libbey, Alyson Lines, Erin Lynch, Ian McCabe, Juliet McCrudden, Emerson, Moore, Alice Quinn, Ryan Reed, Emma Sedgley, Sienna Shanelaris, Hadley South, Willow Strother, Lillian Tearno, Morgan White
Honors: Gina Aquilla, Benjamin Baker, Simon Bird, Edward Bird, Brett Burns, Jacob Mulsow, Calvin Roberts, Quinn Taylor
Honorable Mention: Eliza Beaudoin, Keagan Bickford, Grant Copatch, Eleanor Cristiano, Olivia Donahue, Joshua Jenot, Laurie LaPan, Deante Miller, Noah Patterson, Juan Perez, Garrett Ralston, Grace Richardson, Jack Ritchie, Madisyn Wilson, Anthony Yopp
Grade 11
High Honors: Alannah Ahlquist, Taylor Ambrose, Katelyn Bousquet, Liam Brown, Reagan Buhrman, Gwen Carranza, Brenna Chrusciel, Haven Cook, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Makenna Edgar, Riley Goulet, Evelyn Hicks, Ethan Jackson, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Jade LaSalle, Ava Lazazzera, Rebecca Leberman, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Eli Misavage, Olivia Pendergast, Gavin Ralston, Olivia Swingle, Rachel Taggett, Andrew Tolles, Maeve Torrey, Maya Weil-Cooley, Emma Wheeler
Honors: Kaitlyn Folsom, Abigail Jutton, Molly Kernen, Samantha Kernen, Jasmine Morrissette, Rebecca Nedeau, Matthew Nichols, Sam Noe, Juliana Salamanca, Haley Thomas
Honorable Mention: Abriana Caputo, Victoria Donahue, Isabelle Dunn, Ava Duymazlar, Brandon Lennox, Cape Mulsow, Samuel Ports, Christian Sayegh, Lucas Scharankov, Elijah Swanson, Branden Taggett, John Vaughn
Grade 10
High Honors: Greta Achenbach, Connor Bailey, Gabrielle Bean, Thomas Cillo, Danielle Donahue, Joshua Felch, Kyle Gable, Ashley Gumbo, Aislinn Hird, Danielle Lynch, Aalianna Marietta, Molly Mason, Jack McCarthy, Mykyle Merrill, Sadie O’Neil, Isabella Quagliaroli, Abigael Sanders, Kayla Sassan, Marie Schoolman, Raven Strother, Devyn Vaal, Amos Wobber, Mela Wujcik
Honors: Jonathan Binder, Maia Brown, Owen Donahue, Trinity Flynn, Caitlin Harris, Jason Keysar, Emma Richardson, Jamie Woodaman
Honorable Mention: Calista Blair, Hayden Bourgeois, Amelia Brown, Nicole Minkle, Jeremy O’Neil, Andrew Spicuzza, Emily Weeks, Jessica Woodaman
Grade 9
High Honors: Chloie Brown, Owen Carney, Kyleigh Folsom, Olivia Hackenberry, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Riley Towle, Thomas White
Honors: Grace Abromowich, Isabel Dube, Erin Furnee, Taylor Hounsell, Alaina Nedeau, Nicole Sullivan, Reagan White
Honorable Mention: Ethan Bickford, Peter Borsh, Ryan Bousquet, Anna Carpentiere, Gerrick Colbath, Benjamin Dennis, Jack Ginof, Adian LeBlanc, Matthew Marion, James Minkle, Rebeka Nesbitt, Olivia Nichols, Abigail Smith, Perry Swanker, Joshua Tolles, Sydney White
