LACONIA — Monday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, there will be a lecture about the Industrial Heritage Program. This lecture is free and open to the public.
For 22 years, the mill has hosted a fourth grade experiential history program, entitled “My First Day of Work at the Mill.” Designed by educators and supported by many volunteers, more than 1,200 fourth grade students take part in this program each spring.
The program actively engages students in developing teamwork and problem-solving skills, as they take on the roles of mill yard workers, from the power house to the knitting room, immersing them in the historical aspects of mill life during the Industrial Age.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.