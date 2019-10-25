LACONIA — The inaugural Laconia High School powder puff football game will be held at Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. on the turf. The game will see a a team of seniors and freshmen face off against a junior and sophomore team.
The idea was brought to the co-presidents of National Honor Society, the sponsors of the event, by Lisa Hinds, LHS math department head. “The annual Powderpuff game was a longstanding tradition, both in my high school where I taught and where my children attended, Hinds said. "When I started at Laconia High School four years ago and saw the school spirit at homecoming, both in the student body and throughout the community, I knew that the event would be a great fit."
LHS Athletic Director Craig Kozens will be referee for the evening. Michael Frederickson, principal, said, “It is a great reflection of the LHS student body willing to do anything to raise money for others.”
A field goal kicking contest will be held at halftime, $2 to enter and open to everyone. Longest field goal will win half the pot.
Admission to the game is $5 and the concession stand will be open. Half of the proceeds will go to the family of Brianna Stewart, a Woodland Heights student with brain cancer, and the other half will benefit NHS scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.