LACONIA — The combined business education and manufacturing engineering technology classes from the J. Oliva Huot Technical Center hosted guest speaker Glenn Welch from Welch Manufacturing Technologies, Ltd. Welch shared his experiences as a long-time business owner and inventor. He introduced the students to the excitement and challenges of operating a manufacturing business providing machined components to the aerospace and automotive industries. The students learned about parts made locally by his team, which include critical engine components on jets, helicopters and space rockets.
Welch also shared how a snowmobile accident inspired him to create a new product and launch a new business, Biteharder. His patented tools are used to sharpen the steering carbides on snowmobile skis. These tools have already contributed to improved safety for many snowmobilers. He explained how he prototyped, refined and patented his idea. The business education students are currently studying entrepreneurship and creating their own business plans. Connecting first-hand with a local inventor’s journey from idea to business provided a hands-on approach to learning for students.
Several avid snowmobile-riding students were surprised to hear that such a product existed and was being locally manufactured. Welch shared with the students that the first snowmobile was invented in West Ossipee, where, in the early 1900s, a local inventor modified Ford Model-T’s with tracks and skis.
