LACONIA — On May 30, the J. Oliva Huot Career and Technical Center recognized the achievements of the 2019 graduating class. A crowd of family, friends and school officials gathered to support the center’s 122 students who completed the two-year career and technical education program. Center Director David Warrender recognized the students who earned professional certifications throughout the year ranging from OSHA-10 and technical certifications such as Solidworks and ASE automotive, to students completing extended clinical experiences to become licensed as nursing assistants. Students also earned college credit at the Huot Center, with over 300 college credits earned during the 2018-2019 school year. Altogether, students were awarded approximately $10,000 in scholarships and awards at the celebration.

At the close of the ceremony, students were called to the stage to receive certificates of completion documenting successful mastery of their program. The Huot Center serves students from six local high schools. 

Award winners are:

Laconia High School

Jen Bateman - Huot Achievement Medal for Digital Media Arts

Blake Bergeron - Hines Outstanding Teacher Award for Teacher Prep

Kelby Brooker - Golden Hammer for Building Construction

William Cone - Huot Achievement Medal for Business

Renee Corriveau - Huot Filmmakers Award for Digital Media Arts

Isabella Cutter-Cunnuli - Superintendents Award for Aspiring Educators for Teacher Prep

Patrick Deegan - Huot Achievement Medal for Computer Programming

Noah Dickey - Huot Achievement Medal for Pre-Engineering

Jonathon Fecteau - Emily French Award for Automotive Tech

Matthew Hersey - HTC Toolbelt Award for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction

Faith Pakasuk - Health Science Clinical Achievement for Health Science

Delaney Ross - Huot Achievement Medal for Allied Health

Katie Theberge - Huot Achievement Medal for Culinary Arts

Kayleigh Thoroughgood - Jeanne M. Clary Award for Law Enforcement, Huot Achievement Medal for Law Enforcement

Garret Whitney - Schofield Plumbing Award for Plumbing and Heating

Gilford High School

Pierce Brown - Gilford Police Relief Association for Law Enforcement

Jennie Gannon - Gina McGuire Living Scholarship for Health Science

Lillann Mastine-Ingmire - Golden Hammer for Building Construction

Erika Mosher - Health Science Academic Achievement for Health Science

Nick Perry - Plumbing Excellence Award for Plumbing and Heating

Inter-Lakes High School

Alex Goodearl - LRBRA Educational Scholarship for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction

Deante Miller - Belknap County Chief's Scholarship for Law Enforcement

Belmont High School

Miah Bailey - Huot Achievement Medal for Health Science

Jake Deware - Huot Achievement Medal for Plumbing and Heating

Tatum Hartford - Patricia Ann Hawkins Huot for Teacher Prep, Huot Achievement Medal for Teacher Prep

Ashley Olisky - Most Improved Health Science Student for Health Science

Zach Poire - Huot Achievement Medal for Automotive Tech

Margaret Witham - Gina McGuire Living Scholarship for Health Science

Winnisquam Regional High School

Travis Mallalieu - Joseph Cerutti Award (LRBRA) for Building Construction, Huot Achievement Medal for Building Construction

Shyann Stockton - LRBRA Educational Scholarship for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction

Geanina Swaneay - Jeanne M. Clary Award for Law Enforcement, New Hampshire Sherriff's Association for Law Enforcement

