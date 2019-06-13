LACONIA — On May 30, the J. Oliva Huot Career and Technical Center recognized the achievements of the 2019 graduating class. A crowd of family, friends and school officials gathered to support the center’s 122 students who completed the two-year career and technical education program. Center Director David Warrender recognized the students who earned professional certifications throughout the year ranging from OSHA-10 and technical certifications such as Solidworks and ASE automotive, to students completing extended clinical experiences to become licensed as nursing assistants. Students also earned college credit at the Huot Center, with over 300 college credits earned during the 2018-2019 school year. Altogether, students were awarded approximately $10,000 in scholarships and awards at the celebration.
At the close of the ceremony, students were called to the stage to receive certificates of completion documenting successful mastery of their program. The Huot Center serves students from six local high schools.
Award winners are:
Laconia High School
Jen Bateman - Huot Achievement Medal for Digital Media Arts
Blake Bergeron - Hines Outstanding Teacher Award for Teacher Prep
Kelby Brooker - Golden Hammer for Building Construction
William Cone - Huot Achievement Medal for Business
Renee Corriveau - Huot Filmmakers Award for Digital Media Arts
Isabella Cutter-Cunnuli - Superintendents Award for Aspiring Educators for Teacher Prep
Patrick Deegan - Huot Achievement Medal for Computer Programming
Noah Dickey - Huot Achievement Medal for Pre-Engineering
Jonathon Fecteau - Emily French Award for Automotive Tech
Matthew Hersey - HTC Toolbelt Award for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction
Faith Pakasuk - Health Science Clinical Achievement for Health Science
Delaney Ross - Huot Achievement Medal for Allied Health
Katie Theberge - Huot Achievement Medal for Culinary Arts
Kayleigh Thoroughgood - Jeanne M. Clary Award for Law Enforcement, Huot Achievement Medal for Law Enforcement
Garret Whitney - Schofield Plumbing Award for Plumbing and Heating
Gilford High School
Pierce Brown - Gilford Police Relief Association for Law Enforcement
Jennie Gannon - Gina McGuire Living Scholarship for Health Science
Lillann Mastine-Ingmire - Golden Hammer for Building Construction
Erika Mosher - Health Science Academic Achievement for Health Science
Nick Perry - Plumbing Excellence Award for Plumbing and Heating
Inter-Lakes High School
Alex Goodearl - LRBRA Educational Scholarship for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction
Deante Miller - Belknap County Chief's Scholarship for Law Enforcement
Belmont High School
Miah Bailey - Huot Achievement Medal for Health Science
Jake Deware - Huot Achievement Medal for Plumbing and Heating
Tatum Hartford - Patricia Ann Hawkins Huot for Teacher Prep, Huot Achievement Medal for Teacher Prep
Ashley Olisky - Most Improved Health Science Student for Health Science
Zach Poire - Huot Achievement Medal for Automotive Tech
Margaret Witham - Gina McGuire Living Scholarship for Health Science
Winnisquam Regional High School
Travis Mallalieu - Joseph Cerutti Award (LRBRA) for Building Construction, Huot Achievement Medal for Building Construction
Shyann Stockton - LRBRA Educational Scholarship for Building Construction, CCI David Dupuis Award for Building Construction
Geanina Swaneay - Jeanne M. Clary Award for Law Enforcement, New Hampshire Sherriff's Association for Law Enforcement
