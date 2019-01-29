MEREDITH — Homes are needed for AmeriCorps members serving this year in the Lakes Region Conservation Corps. LRCC is a 22.5-week AmeriCorps service program that provides hands-on conservation work experience over a broad range of areas. LRCC members are the driving force behind conservation efforts of New Hampshire's Lakes Region. The LRCC, based out of the Squam Lakes Association, has positions available with several conservation organizations located in the Lakes Region, including the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is participating in the program for 2019. The LWA will be hosting two members to assist the organization in expanding and building on lake protection programs in three main areas, water quality monitoring, education and outreach, and lake management and implementation activities. Pat Tarpey, executive director of the LWA, stated, “We will be able to accomplish so much more this year through this program. These AmeriCorps members donate approximately half a year of their lives to improve the communities in which they serve. They serve 40 hours a week for 22.5 weeks in exchange for a living allowance of approximately $800 per month. It’s a wonderful opportunity for both the host site and the AmeriCorps member. In addition to their service, members receive trainings, certifications, and experiences that help develop important professional skills that are applicable to future careers within any occupational and educational field. The program is a win-win for all.”
High rents and low vacancy rates leave few options for AmeriCorps members. Finding affordable housing is crucial in order for them to be able to serve in the Lakes Region. Host homes are needed from mid-May to the end of October.
Individuals providing Homes for Service will receive personal benefits by hosting an AmeriCorps member. Hosts will receive the added security of another adult in the home of a single parent or a senior citizen living alone. AmeriCorps members have their own transportation, can purchase their own food, and may be able to share in household expenses. Members can also help with occasional chores such as lawn mowing or pet care.
LWA is urging Lakes Region residents with a spare room, in-law apartment, or extra space to consider providing a temporary free or low-cost Home for Service to an AmeriCorps member.
To participate, or to request additional information, contact Lake Winnipesaukee Association, P.O. Box 1624, Meredith, NH 03253, call 603-581-6632, or email mail@winnipesaukee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.