WINDHAM — The Homeland Heroes Foundation will hold its 5th annual motorcycle ride fundraiser to benefit service members and their families on Sunday, June 27 — leaving A.J. Letizio Enterprise Center in Windham and traveling to Wally’s Pub in Hampton.
Honoring Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, formerly of Hudson, co-pilot of the Bombardier E-11A that crashed in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan while serving his country on a voluntary deployment supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
About 400 attendees are expected.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ryan Phaneuf’s Scholarship Fund.
For more information visit: www.homelandheroesfoundation.org or call The Homeland Heroes Foundation at 603-458-1275 or reach out to them on Facebook.
