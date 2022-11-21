MEREDITH — David Lockwood is at it again. The beloved local singer, songwriter and musician known for strapping a piano to his trailer and blessing his audiences with piano-music-to-go in nontraditional settings such as ferries, parking lots, city streets, and even the McDonald’s drive-through, has teamed up with the Woodward family to produce a holiday CD, "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" and to showcase the reinvented favorites at a live benefit concert to support the work of a local nonprofit.
Brint Woodward is a local business person well-known to those in the Plymouth community. He has many talents, a keen intellect, and loves engaging everyone he meets in conversation, especially his customers and colleagues at The Readery in Plymouth. Brint is blind and on the autism spectrum, but neither of those things has kept him from leading a full and happy life. One of Brint’s biggest passions is music, and he is excited to share his favorite holiday songs and zeal for music with the greater community at the "David Lockwood Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" holiday concert.
Guests can look forward to kick-starting their holiday cheer by hearing David Lockwood live in concert in a one-of-a-kind listening experience at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery and Deli on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. General admission includes admittance into the concert, a complimentary charcuterie buffet, and a take-home CD of "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols." A cash bar option will be available during the event. For those unable to attend the concert, but still wish to support the cause, CDs can be purchased online beginning Dec. 4.
Ticket sales, CD sales, and event donations benefit Brint’s favorite nonprofit, Lakes Region Community Services. LRCS is a comprehensive family support agency with a primary focus of providing supports to individuals with developmental disabilities and/or acquired brain disorders and their families. A dynamic human services organization, LRCS offers other essential and critical services to individuals in Greater Lakes Region communities from birth throughout their lifespan. At the core of LRCS’ work are inclusion, acceptance, and building strengths and partnerships — whether at the individual, family, or community level.
Tickets for the holiday benefit concert are on sale now through Friday, Dec. 2. Seats are limited — only 50 will be sold. Visit lrcs.org/giving/fundraisers/ to purchase event tickets. For additional information, email giving@lrcs.org or call 603-524-8811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.